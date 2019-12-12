Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John of the Cross
Euclid, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John of the Cross
Euclid, OH
Elfrieda "Fritzie" Holtcamp


1928 - 2019
Elfrieda "Fritzie" Holtcamp Obituary
Elfrieda "Fritzie" Holtcamp, age 91, passed away December 11, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a long time teacher in the Euclid Schools. Wife of Edward Holtcamp (deceased); mother of Mark (Mary), and Linda McVoy (Peter), Gram to Molly and Katie McVoy (Justin Cernansky), Brad Holtcamp (Krista), and Krystal Jalovec (Brad); and Oma to four beloved great-grandchildren. She influenced and guided so many children out of love and caring. Memorial services are noon at St. John of the Cross in Euclid with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John of the Cross or Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
