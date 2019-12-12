|
|
Elfrieda "Fritzie" Holtcamp, age 91, passed away December 11, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a long time teacher in the Euclid Schools. Wife of Edward Holtcamp (deceased); mother of Mark (Mary), and Linda McVoy (Peter), Gram to Molly and Katie McVoy (Justin Cernansky), Brad Holtcamp (Krista), and Krystal Jalovec (Brad); and Oma to four beloved great-grandchildren. She influenced and guided so many children out of love and caring. Memorial services are noon at St. John of the Cross in Euclid with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John of the Cross or Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019