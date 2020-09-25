Funeral Mass for Elio Iafelice, 92, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Iafelice passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 23, 1928, in Oratino, Italy, Province of Campobasso, he had been a resident of Lake County since emigrating from Italy in 1954, after marrying his dear wife, Ameriga and lived in Willoughby until 1995, when he built a new home in Mentor. Elio was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and Unione Fratellanza Oratinese Society. Elio enjoyed house design and prepared plans of home additions for family and friends. He was an avid reader, a tremendous fan of soccer, especially his team Juventus from Italy, loved opera and could sing arias by memory, and took up watercolor painting in his later years. Mr. Iafelice received his university degree in Italy and after beginning his first job in the U.S. working for Fullerton & Kerr Engineers & Surveyors in Painesville (later to become Colpetzer-Woods Consultants), and successfully obtained his state license as a Professional Surveyor in 1961. Surveying was his passion and he truly loved working in this profession for about 40 years for the same firm. Elio was the beloved husband of Ameriga (nee Mastrangelo) Iafelice; loving father of Richard (Michelle) Iafelice and Robert Iafelice; cherished grandfather of Major Andrew (Mary) Iafelice, U.S.M.C, Nicholas Iafelice and Amanda (Kevin) Smith; great-grandfather of Parker Caroline Smith and Henry Paul Smith; and brother of Pasquale Iafelice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Angela (nee Tirabasso) Iafelice. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
