Elizabeth A. “Betty” (nee Kuharcik) Hupp, 87, of Willowick, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. Born March 6, 1933, in Mather, Pa., she was a resident of Lake County for the past 64 years. Betty loved nature, especially deer, bunnies, birds and butterflies. She also enjoyed planting and enjoying the beauty of flowers, entertaining and cooking. Her family was very special to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to William Duane Hupp; loving mother of Craig A. Hupp (Jennifer Grambo), Debra A. Skufca (James K. Mastrangelo), and Dennis M. (Bridget) Hupp; cherished grandmother of Janine (Randy) Diemand, Jessica (Joe) Thierrin, Erica Hupp (Ron Ropos), Casey Skufca, Courtney (John) Travis, and Mackenzie Hupp; great-grandmother of Gibson Diemand, Colton Thierrin and Jack Mickey Travis; sister of Anna Marie (Rob) Talley; and sister-in-law of Virginia Kuharcik and Dee Kuharcik. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth (nee Koki) Kuharcik; and siblings, Marge (Richard, dec.) Kisko, James Kuharcik, Michael Kuharcik, and William (Linda, dec.) Kuharcik. Private services and burial were held in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne- Vitantonio Funeral Home in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.