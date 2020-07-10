A private mass was held for Elizabeth A. Shinhearl on July 9, 2020, at St. Bede the Venerable Church in Mentor, Ohio. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Elizabeth died peacefully at her residence at Brookdale in Mentor on July 4, 2020. Elizabeth was the seventh of 12 children born on Leap Day, February 29, 1916, to Michael and Kunigunda Herbst in St. Marys, PA. Elizabeth married her dearly beloved Frederick M. Shinhearl on April 18, 1941, in St. Marys, PA. The couple, along with their firstborn, Betsy, in tow, moved to Ohio in 1942, where they lived and raised their seven children. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Betsy Wise, Marie (Robert – deceased) Nelson, Joan (James – deceased) Langan, Denis (Bonnie), Rita (James) Flynn, and Brian (Kathleen); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband; parents; and siblings, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved son, Frederick D.; and granddaughter, Stacy M. We all deeply mourn the loss of this feisty little redhead who blessed this world for 104 plus years with her intelligence, beauty, charm, and sharp wit. Rest in peace, dear Elizabeth. Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to a favorite charity
.