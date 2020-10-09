1/1
Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" Susan
Funeral Mass for Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Susan, 71, of Madison, will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Betty Ann passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born Nov. 3, 1948, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 20 years. Betty Ann liked to go gambling with her mom and family, was very sociable, and was liked by everyone. She was the beloved daughter of Elizabeth C. (nee Vontorcik) Susan; loving sister of Kathy Boehnlein (Rick Taylor), Frank J. Susan (Dee Denman), Steven Susan, Joseph A. (Kim) Susan, Linda A. Susan, Debbie A. (Ralph) Kitson, Christopher K. (Ellen) Susan, and Carol A. McCaffrey (Joel Jernejcic); and aunt of nieces and nephews. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her father, Frank J. Susan; and niece, Sarah Boehnlein. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Donations in her name may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
