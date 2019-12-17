News-Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann (Cheney) Boyd


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann (Cheney) Boyd Obituary
Elizabeth Ann (Cheney) Boyd, age 86, former resident of Geneva and Chardon, passed away December 10, 2019 at Mercy Health Center in Muskegon, MI. She was born November 14, 1933 in Conneaut, OH to Emerson and Elizabeth (Rinehart) Cheney. Elizabeth was a hairstylist, and for many years, owned her own business at Southgate Shopping Center called "Hair Performers." She enjoyed spending time with her family, winters in Clearwater, FL with Jack, and watching her grandsons play hockey, lacrosse, and swim. Elizabeth leaves behind her significant other, John (Jack) Bean; children, Robert (Mary) Boyd, Jeri Ann Boyd and Joy (Jeff) Bajt; grandchildren, Christopher (Taylor) Boyd and Trevor Boyd, Sean, Ryan and Kyle Bajt; brothers, Doug (Mary Lou) Cheney, Jerry (Sue) Cheney; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Warner-Clutter) Cheney. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dick Cheney. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, 549 W Main St., Geneva, OH officiated by Fr. Dan Finnerty. Final resting place will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Geneva. Contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the , Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
