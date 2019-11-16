|
|
Elizabeth (Libby) Engle, 89, a resident at Westminster Canterbury, passed away on November 12, 2019. Born June 27, 1930, in Painesville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Howard Searl Grady and Frances Campbell Lewis Grady. Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Dwight Engle; and her brothers, William H. Grady and Owen E. Grady. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sylvia Wulf (Michael) and Kathleen McGaughey (Dean); and two grandchildren, Dean Smith McGaughey IV and Natalie Elizabeth McGaughey Boehm (Brian). A graduate of Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio, Libby attended Virginia Intermont College. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and active in the Ladies Auxiliary of Painesville, Ohio. A longtime resident of Decatur, Illinois, she served as an active volunteer and member of the hospital auxiliary of Decatur Memorial Hospital. Retiring to Sarasota, Florida, she later served as president of the hospital auxiliary of Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Libby enjoyed golf, bridge and was an avid reader. She enjoyed entertaining and treasured holidays spent with family and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Westminster Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay for their kindness, support, and loving care. A private service will be held at the family burial site in Painesville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Elizabeth Engle to the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 in care of Ashley Allman.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019