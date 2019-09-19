|
Services for Elizabeth Ann Mayflower (Jewell) Gidley, 75, of Hambden Twp., will be at 11 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the funeral home.Mrs. Gidley passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born August 4, 1944 in Llanelli, Wales, she has lived in Hambden Township for the past 42 years.She was a member of Life House Church in Leroy Township. She enjoyed nature, sewing and adored her grandchildren. She was very proud of her family, never stopped learning and had an incredibly generous spirit.Elizabeth was a licensed cosmetologist and proudly served the community through her business, Wigs ‘n Things by Elizabeth.Survivors are the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Ronald; son, Shawn (Brittany) Gidley; daughters, Ann-Margret (Jem Solomon) Gidley and Tasha-Lee (Matthew) Parham and grandchildren, Bea Elizabeth, King and Maggie Elizabeth.She was preceded her father, Ned Jewell; her mother, Mariann Grinnell and the unforgettable and much loved Maggie Jewell.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township, following the service on Monday.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 21, 2019