1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Thomas, 91, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland. She was born August 14, 1929 in Kinsman, Ohio to the late John and Eldora Hawkins. Betty and her late husband of 50 years, Edward “Bud” Thomas, were 60 year-members of Mentor Plains United Methodist church and she served as the church secretary for 25 years until her retirement. She was also recognized as a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women’s organization and her many contributions to the same. Prior to working for the church, Betty worked for JJ Newberry Department store in Mentor as a store detective to deter shoplifters. Betty graduated from New Lyme Deming High School, class of 1947, where she was voted prom queen her senior year. She also regularly attended the school’s class reunion. She had to forego the reunion to be held in the summer of 2020 due to the Covid restrictions and the cancellation of the reunion. Betty was an avid reader but also loved to spend time with her family and many friends traveling throughout her area of Ohio to various celebrations, festivals, gospel and other spiritual concerts and to see anything else of interest that came to town. She and her sister, Sylvia, were active in discovering their family history and tracing their genealogy. She remained active in her mind and spirit throughout her life. Survivors include her children, Edward (Pamela) Thomas Jr., Deborah (Tom) King and Jayne (Gordon) Swain; grandchildren, Christine (Mark) Sanders, Katherine (Michael) Jackson, Clifford (Merrie) King, William Kindt and Thomas (Gretchen) Kindt; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Gochneaur of Alabama and Larry Hawkins of Florida; very good friends, Dave Dael and Ruth Kunsman and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members. Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Edward Jacob Thomas Sr.; daughter, Lynda Ellen Thomas; and siblings, John, Charles and Richard Hawkins and Gloria Eggleston. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church. The family welcomes all friends and family to attend an open house in Betty’s memory, at her residence, 5994 Thunderbird Dr. Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, 44060 on October 3, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m. Per the family, masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mentor Plains United Methodist Church 7271 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved