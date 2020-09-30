Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Thomas, 91, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland. She was born August 14, 1929 in Kinsman, Ohio to the late John and Eldora Hawkins. Betty and her late husband of 50 years, Edward “Bud” Thomas, were 60 year-members of Mentor Plains United Methodist church and she served as the church secretary for 25 years until her retirement. She was also recognized as a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women’s organization and her many contributions to the same. Prior to working for the church, Betty worked for JJ Newberry Department store in Mentor as a store detective to deter shoplifters. Betty graduated from New Lyme Deming High School, class of 1947, where she was voted prom queen her senior year. She also regularly attended the school’s class reunion. She had to forego the reunion to be held in the summer of 2020 due to the Covid restrictions and the cancellation of the reunion. Betty was an avid reader but also loved to spend time with her family and many friends traveling throughout her area of Ohio to various celebrations, festivals, gospel and other spiritual concerts and to see anything else of interest that came to town. She and her sister, Sylvia, were active in discovering their family history and tracing their genealogy. She remained active in her mind and spirit throughout her life. Survivors include her children, Edward (Pamela) Thomas Jr., Deborah (Tom) King and Jayne (Gordon) Swain; grandchildren, Christine (Mark) Sanders, Katherine (Michael) Jackson, Clifford (Merrie) King, William Kindt and Thomas (Gretchen) Kindt; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Gochneaur of Alabama and Larry Hawkins of Florida; very good friends, Dave Dael and Ruth Kunsman and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members. Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Edward Jacob Thomas Sr.; daughter, Lynda Ellen Thomas; and siblings, John, Charles and Richard Hawkins and Gloria Eggleston. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church. The family welcomes all friends and family to attend an open house in Betty’s memory, at her residence, 5994 Thunderbird Dr. Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, 44060 on October 3, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m. Per the family, masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mentor Plains United Methodist Church 7271 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.