Elizabeth B. "Beth" (nee Bolser) Carpenter, 79, of Euclid, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights.She was born May 24, 1940, in Cincinnati.Beth was an active member of the World Wildfire Federation.She was the loving mother of John Carpenter, Tom Carpenter, Helen Carpenter and Joe Carpenter; cherished grandmother of Jeanie, Lila Rose, and Josephine; and aunt of Kathy Bradfield.Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John E. Carpenter in 2015; parents, Clyde M. and Mary Kathryn (nee Shwartz) Bolser; and brother, Bill (Cathy, dec.) Bolser.Family and friends are asked to meet for a graveside service to be held 12 noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Commerce Memorial Cemetery, 2537 Bernstein Road, Walled Lake, Commerce Township, MI 48390.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019