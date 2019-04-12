Home

Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-7770
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Robert and William Parish
Elizabeth "Betty" Bednarski

Elizabeth "Betty" Bednarski Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Bednarski (nee Zupka), age 90. Loving mother of Barbara Palcie, John (Mary Ann), and Anne Marie Sweisthal (Dan); grandmother of Thomas Palcie (Ginger), and great-grandmother of Jack and Jillian Palcie. Dear sister of the following deceased: Catherine Hapman, John Zupka, Helen Linden, Mary Stolowski, Joseph Zupka, and Adelle Tanner. Beloved Aunt of Father Aselm Zupka OSB, and many nieces and nephews. Former wife of the late Leonard Bednarski. Long time member of ladies auxiliary, PLAV Post 31.Funeral Mass Monday, April 15 at 10:00 AM at Ss. Robert and William Parish. Interment All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th St., Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. www.jakubs.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
