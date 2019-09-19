|
On September 14, 2019, Betty Holaday passed away peacefully at Grand River Nursing home in Painesville, Ohio. She was 86 years old. Betty loved family gatherings, especially at the Holidays. Christmas Eve was her favorite time of the year, as she surrounded herself on that day with all her family at her home. She was an avid reader, loved going to the movies with her son and her friends, loved all her cats and was very knowledgeable about political and current events. She regularly attended Saturday mass at St. Noel in Willoughby Hills. Betty was a nurse for many years at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby.She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Bezik and Robert Holaday; and son, David Bezik. She is survived by her beautiful daughters, Barbara (John) Hasenstab, and Kristi Bezik, both of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; son, Daniel (Kathleen) Bezik, of Mentor; daughter-in-law, Marge Bezik, of Eastlake. She is also survived by five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.Her memorial mass will be scheduled in the future around Thanksgiving at St. Noel in Willoughby Hills. Details of her service will be announced at that time.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019