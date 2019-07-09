Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Elizabeth "Betsy" Dillon


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betsy" Dillon Obituary
Elizabeth "Betsy" Dillon (nee Gueguen), age 86, of Euclid, passed away July 4, 2019, at Salida Woods in Mentor.
She was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Hastings, PA. She moved to Ohio in 1954 and worked at GE Nela Park until 1959.
Betsy is the beloved wife of the late Paul J.; dear mother of Stephen (Laura) and Raymond (Dianne); grandmother of Mallory Davis (Chad), Natalie Dillon; great-grandmother of Adelyn and Dillon Davis; daughter of the late Francis and Regina Gueguen (nee Weakland); sister of Margaret Cunningham and the late William Gueguen, Ursula Kvitkovich and Augusta Keefe.
A Funeral Service will be held of Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Private Interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Salida Woods Assisted Living or Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on July 10, 2019
