Elizabeth "Betty" Evans
Elizabeth “Betty” Evans, beloved wife and mother, passed away quietly on July 12, 2020. Betty attended Kent State University, where she studied accounting and later worked for the Sun Newspapers as an accountant. She enjoyed several hobbies, but was most passionate about reading, rug hooking, and sewing baby clothes for the mission serving under privileged children throughout the Appalachian region. Betty’s artistic and passionate spirit will survive in the many hooked rugs that she left behind, and in our hearts. God speed mom, we love you!Betty is survived by her sons: Bill (Carmen), Chris (Debra); daughter, Donna Kolson; grandchildren: Leeland, Shane, and Amanda Kolson; and several great grandchildren.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 11am-1pm on Monday July 20th, 2020, (Masks and Social Distancing Required) where Funeral Service will be held at 1pm. Inurnment Riverview Cemetery, Russell. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
