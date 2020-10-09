1/1
Elizabeth F. Lovsin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth F. “Bette” (nee Urankar) Lovsin, 93, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Breckenridge Village in Willoughby. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Euclid, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County more than 60 years ago, living in Willowick before moving to Willoughby.Bette was employed as an executive secretary at Addressograph-Multigraph Corp. in Euclid. Later, she was a first grade teacher in Richmond Heights. She and her husband of 50 years, Tony, traveled throughout the world including all 50 states. She was also a charter member of a group of friends, “The Merry Mrs,” since 1949. Bette had a passion for volunteering and will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, enthusiasm and inner strength. Bette was the loving mother of Deb Lovsin (Jeff Young) of Dana Point, Calif., Terre (Mark) Newbert of Dover, Mass.; and cherished grandmother of Benjamin Newbert of Boston, Mass., and Alyssa Lovsin-Young of Dana Point, Calif. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Lovsin; son, Mark Lovsin; and parents, Max and Frances (nee Antonin) Urankar. Private family graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family would appreciate donations in her name be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.com or Ohio Living Breckenridge Village at www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate.com (location Breckenridge). Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Bette was a precious member of the alto section in our church choir. Her kindness, compassion, and loving heart will never be forgotten. I will miss singing next to you, Bette!
Dawn Hill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved