Elizabeth F. “Bette” (nee Urankar) Lovsin, 93, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Breckenridge Village in Willoughby. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Euclid, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County more than 60 years ago, living in Willowick before moving to Willoughby.Bette was employed as an executive secretary at Addressograph-Multigraph Corp. in Euclid. Later, she was a first grade teacher in Richmond Heights. She and her husband of 50 years, Tony, traveled throughout the world including all 50 states. She was also a charter member of a group of friends, “The Merry Mrs,” since 1949. Bette had a passion for volunteering and will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, enthusiasm and inner strength. Bette was the loving mother of Deb Lovsin (Jeff Young) of Dana Point, Calif., Terre (Mark) Newbert of Dover, Mass.; and cherished grandmother of Benjamin Newbert of Boston, Mass., and Alyssa Lovsin-Young of Dana Point, Calif. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Lovsin; son, Mark Lovsin; and parents, Max and Frances (nee Antonin) Urankar. Private family graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family would appreciate donations in her name be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.com
or Ohio Living Breckenridge Village at www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate.com
(location Breckenridge). Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.