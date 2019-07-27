|
Elizabeth G. Becher, 78, passed away at her home in Mentor on July 24, 2019. She was born March 1, 1941 in Berlin, Germany.Elizabeth was employed at General Electric and Rockwell Automation, retiring in 2000.She is survived by her son, John Becher of Painesville and her daughter Elizabeth (James L.) Cutts; grandchildren: Trevor and Morgan, James, Duane and Carey.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Elizabeth (Bernhard) Bischof.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on July 28, 2019