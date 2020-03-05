Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
8125 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
View Map
Elizabeth Gizella Yanick Obituary
Elizabeth Gizella (Balatoni) Yanick, age 73, of Mentor, went to the Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Salida Woods Assisted Living, Mentor, OH. She was born October 22, 1946 to the late Carl (Károly) and Gizella (nee Kozma) Balatoni. Elizabeth had many friends locally and all over the country. Elizabeth came to the United States with her parents, sister, and her mother’s cousin, Irma Kocsis, in December of 1956, after escaping from Pápa, Hungary during the 1956 revolution. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Elizabeth loved to do needle point, embroidering, crocheting, making baby quilts, playing her violin, cooking and baking, enjoying being with people, and making people happy. She was a people person. She met her husband, Bill, in 1998 in a barber shop in Mayfield Heights while she was getting her nails done. Five years later in 2003, they married and resided in Mentor, Ohio. Loved, cherished, and respected by her husband, Bill, and all her very dear friends. God bless her and keep her in his loving arms. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of William J. Yanick. Dearest sister of the late Ildiko Balatoni. Step-mother of Robert (Susan) and Daniel (Laura). Beloved step-grandmother to Michael W., Daniel J., and Benjamin. Dearest aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt. Cousin to several in Hungary. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060. Private burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, OH. Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
