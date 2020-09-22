Elizabeth Jean (nee Barr) Harper, 84, of Mentor, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 20, 1936, in Boston, Mass., she had lived in Pembroke,Mass., Dorchester, Mass., Japan and Jamaica Plain, Mass., beforemoving to Mentor 40 years ago. Elizabeth graduated from Jamaica Plain High School and attendedBridgewater State College. She had excelled at various employment positions during her lifetime, but what Elizabeth enjoyed most was tutoring students at Lakeland Community College. Elizabeth was the loving mother of Elizabeth Lynne (nee Otto)Iannucci of Plymouth, Mass., Frederick R. (Dora) Otto III of Arkansas, Steven M. Otto, and Edwin A. (Stephanie) Harper of Arizona; cherished grandmother of Shawn (Nicole) Iannucci of Kingston, Mass., Holly (Michael) Iannucci-Slawson, Crystal (nee Iannucci) (Michael) DeRosa of Kingston, Mass., Mark (Kim) Iannucci of Kingston, Mass, Derrick (Rebecca) Otto of California, Patrick Otto of Arkansas, Emily Otto of Arkansas, and Shannon Otto of Maryland; nine great-grandchildren; sister of James (Nancy) Barr and Janet (David) Hooke of Plymouth, Mass., Christine (Robert) O’Neill of Canton, Mass., and Virginia (William) Miraglia of Wilmington, Mass.; and the loving longtime partner of Alvan Meadows of Mentor. She also leaves many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin A. Harper; parents, James C. and Dorothy E. (nee Graham) Barr; siblings, Dorothy Foster, Jeffrey Barr and Christopher Barr; and former husband, Frederick R. Otto Jr. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Private interment will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to the American Heart Association
, 1375 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.