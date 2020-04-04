|
|
Elizabeth Jean Simsic age 78, passed away peacefully, April 2, 2020 after battling several illnesses for several months. Jean, as she was called by family and friends, was born on May 12, 1941 in Centerville,TN. She resided in Euclid, OH the majority of her life and then moving to Concord, OH in recent years, to be cared for by her daughter and husband, John (Bobby). Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling and was an avid golfer in her younger years.Jean is urvived by her husband John Robert (Bobby) of 57 years, children; John Simsic, Kimberly Dubecky, Angela Spring (D.J.); grandchildren, Jordan, Alexandra, Kyle, Lucas, Giada; one great- grandchild, Cooper.She is preceeded in death by her parents, Claude and Elsie Conder, as well as her brothers and sister.Memorial services will be determined at a later date due COVID-19 If anyone would like to send cards/donations, please mail them to 9880 Old Johnnycake Rd. Apt #6, Concord, OH 44060
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020