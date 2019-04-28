|
Private family services have been held for Elizabeth L. Testerman, 68, of Mentor.Miss Testerman passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born December 20, 1950 in Cleveland, she was a lifetime Lake County resident.Miss Testerman retired from Mold Masters in Mentor.Survivors are her sister, Carol Biehl and brothers, David and Steve (Diane) Testerman; nephew, Christopher (Trish) Biehl and niece, Jennifer (John) Goll; great-nephews, Chris, Jr., Michael and Daniel Alec, Jase, and great-niece, Hope. She also leaves her companion of 27 years, Barb Laddis and her family and many other extended family members.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Betty (Lough) Testerman and her brother, Roger Lough.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019