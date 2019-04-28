Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Testerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Testerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth L. Testerman Obituary
Private family services have been held for Elizabeth L. Testerman, 68, of Mentor.Miss Testerman passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born December 20, 1950 in Cleveland, she was a lifetime Lake County resident.Miss Testerman retired from Mold Masters in Mentor.Survivors are her sister, Carol Biehl and brothers, David and Steve (Diane) Testerman; nephew, Christopher (Trish) Biehl and niece, Jennifer (John) Goll; great-nephews, Chris, Jr., Michael and Daniel Alec, Jase, and great-niece, Hope. She also leaves her companion of 27 years, Barb Laddis and her family and many other extended family members.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Betty (Lough) Testerman and her brother, Roger Lough.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now