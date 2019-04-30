Elizabeth M. Hasselbach, age 66, of Mentor-On-The-Lake, passed away April 29, 2019.

She was born in Cleveland, on June 15, 1952, to the late William and Mary Moskin. She was a proud and loving mother, sister, aunt, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Elizabeth proudly worked at Wal-Mart for over 21 years.

She liked being outdoors especially hiking at the Metroparks. Elizabeth had a passion for Disney and enjoyed taking many trips to the park throughout the years.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Lori (Rick) Reece; siblings, Michael (Janice) Moskin, William Moskin Jr., and Linda (Keith) Spence; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hasselbach; and sister-in-law, Sally Moskin.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., also at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland. Published in The News-Herald on May 1, 2019