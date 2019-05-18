|
|
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Washell, age 89 of Mentor, passed away May 17, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born February 19, 1930 in Avella, PA.Mrs. Washell has worked as an assembler at The Mill-Rose Company in Mentor. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, she enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and scratch off lottery tickets. She also enjoyed watching her grandson Andrew play football through the years and also watching the birds come to the feeder in her backyard. The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels for the care that they gave to Betty.Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Chuck) Bortz; grandson, Andrew; other loving family and she also leaves her cat, Roxie.She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; parents, Jacob and Mary Ribarich and siblings: Stanley, Mary, Madeline, Cecelia, and Alvin.The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A funeral mass will be held 10 am Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Please meet at the church.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019