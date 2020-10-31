Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth (Deak) Rusnak-Mitchell, age 92, was held Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fairport Harbor.Elizabeth was born August 6, 1928 in Chardon to George and Elizabeth (Balso) Deak. She passed away October 27, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Elizabeth was employed by Avery Dennison for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, the St. Ann Club, former president of the Altar and Rosary Society, and a member of the Fasson Golf League. Elizabeth loved attending the monthly meetings of the St. Ann Club and having lunch with her Avery Dennison friends. She enjoyed baking and especially loved spending time with all her family and friends.Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Elise Ondo; sons, Mark (Sheryn) Rusnak and Edward (Jane) Rusnak; sister, Claire Befort; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew F. Rusnak in 1987; son, Andrew J. Rusnak in 2014; and her parents.Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077.