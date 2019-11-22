Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
View Map
Elizabeth Stenger Obituary
Elizabeth J. Stenger, age 101, passed away November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, "The Big R," Ralph J. Stenger Sr. Elizabeth was the devoted mother of Ralph (Dyan), Brian (Kay), Mary, Susan (Robert) Pestak, Kathleen (Herbert, deceased) Dondorfer and James (Michelle); loving grandmother, or affectionately known as "Backo," "Sadie," "Bubba," "Graham Cracker," and "Emma" of Thomas (Pam), Shannon, Kelley (Dan) Diemert, Brian (Sophia), Patrick (Marissa), Terrence, Allison (Shawn) Johnson, Dr. Katie Pestak, Erin (Neil) Stahurski, Kevin (Abby) Pestak, Brittany Pestak, Casey Pestak and Haley Dondorfer; proud great-grandmother of nine. "Emma" will be especially missed by her Monday doughnut buddy, Charlotte. Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 25 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp.. Friends and family are asked to meet at the church at 11:30 a.m. for a celebration of Betty's life prior to the Mass. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Painesville. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.brickmanbros.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
