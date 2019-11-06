|
Elizabeth "Betty" Sudbrook (Yoe) passed away October 21, in Pasadena, Texas, at the age of 92. She was born on July 22, 1927, in Painesville, OH. She married George Sudbrook at St. James Church in Painesville in 1946 and raised their three sons in the area. Betty became a baker at Hale Road School, and later, in an elementary school in Clear Lake, Texas, where the couple relocated in 1977. She worked there until her retirement in 1987. She enjoyed dogs, baseball and most of all her family. She leaves behind her three sons, George Jr. (Sandy), of Seabrook, TX, Kenneth (Barbara), of Arlington, TX, David, of Mentor, OH; six grandchildren, Rick (Debbie) Sudbrook, Steve Sudbrook, Holly (Sudbrook) Yoes, Michael (Brittany) Sudbrook, Kyle Sudbrook, Nicole Sudbrook; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Sudbrook, Sr.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 7, 2019