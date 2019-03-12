Home

Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
(216) 481-3118
Ella (Brately) Polzer

Ella (Brately) Polzer Obituary
Ella Polzer (nee Brately), age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Slovene Home for the Aged.Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Cheryl, Ron (Jean) and Gloria (Bob). Proud grandma of Lee (Mindy) and Janet (Mike). Treasured great grandma of Audriana, Graham, Kenton, Matthew and Henry. She was the cherished daughter of Helen and Peter Brately (both deceased). The dear sister of Pete and John (deceased), as well as the dear sister-in-law of Diane and Mae. Endeared aunt and great aunt of many.Ella was a strong and independent woman who treasured her family and lived her faith. Her kind and caring ways will be missed by all who knew her.Visitation will be on Friday, March 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland 44110. Prayers at funeral home on Saturday 9 a.m. followed by mass celebrating Ella’s life and faith at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092. Burial at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
