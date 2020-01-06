News-Herald Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial for Ellen F. Colburn (nee Hatch), age 94, of Willoughby, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland (Family and Friends Please Meet At Church). Mrs. Colburn passed away January 6, 2020 and was born on January 19, 1925 in Buffalo, NY.Ellen loved her Cleveland Indians, a sharp Pinochle player, enjoyed gardening, reading and puzzles.Ellen was the dearest mother of Kenneth (Cheryl), Diane (Marcus) Marra, Carolyn (Robert) Swaffield and John (Tracey); dearest mother-in-law of James Barker; devoted grandmother of Bryan (Shari), Scott, Sarah (Marcelo) Palomeque, Kevin (Angela) Swaffield, Taylor Sawffield, Ryan and great grandmother of Trevor, Mikayla and Scarlett; dear sister of Betty (Robert, deceased).She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard and daughter Barbara Barker.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ellen’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
