Ellen L. (Green) Jacobs

Ellen L. (Green) Jacobs Obituary
Ellen L. Jacobs (nee Green) passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Painesville. Born August 29, 1914, in Independence, she’s been a Willowick resident since 1956. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and loved to crochet. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol (David) Mitchell; and niece/god daughter, Beth Brownell. Ellen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sheldon. Funeral service will be held Saturday May 25th 10 a.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick. Ellen will be buried at Lake View Cemetery. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on May 24, 2019
