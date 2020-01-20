Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Mackey


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen L. Mackey Obituary
Ellen L. (nee McKee) Mackey, 47, of Doylestown, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. Born July 3, 1972, in Painesville, she had lived in Mentor before moving to Wayne County several years ago. Ellen was a 1990 graduate of Mentor High School, a member of Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, and grew up singing in choirs and as a soloist. She enjoyed working with children and was employed as a nanny. Ellen struggled with continued health problems, yet her passing was unexpected and tragic. She was the beloved daughter of Jane E. McKee of Mentor; and dear sister of James M. McKee of Lima. Ellen was preceded in death by her father James B. McKee; maternal grandparents, Louis and Rowena (nee Hoke) Lequin; and paternal grandparents, George and Louise (nee Hansen). Burial in Whitehaven Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -