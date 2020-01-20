|
Ellen L. (nee McKee) Mackey, 47, of Doylestown, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. Born July 3, 1972, in Painesville, she had lived in Mentor before moving to Wayne County several years ago. Ellen was a 1990 graduate of Mentor High School, a member of Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, and grew up singing in choirs and as a soloist. She enjoyed working with children and was employed as a nanny. Ellen struggled with continued health problems, yet her passing was unexpected and tragic. She was the beloved daughter of Jane E. McKee of Mentor; and dear sister of James M. McKee of Lima. Ellen was preceded in death by her father James B. McKee; maternal grandparents, Louis and Rowena (nee Hoke) Lequin; and paternal grandparents, George and Louise (nee Hansen). Burial in Whitehaven Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020