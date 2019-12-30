|
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Ellen Mae DeWeese, a resident of Claridon Twp., OH, passed away at her home. Ellen was born on January 14, 1928, in Woodpeck (a mining town near Sullivan, WV) to Myrtle V. (nee: Lilly) and Harry W. Smith. On March 22, 1948, she married Aden Estel DeWeese in Beckley, WV. He died on February 8, 1995. They moved to Aquilla Lake Village in the mid 1950’s, where she had worked for Sanborn Plastics and Structural Fibers in Chardon. She and her husband retired to Florida in 1987, returning to Claridon Twp. in 1992. Ellen lives on in the hearts of many because she showed those around her how to live joyfully. With bright eyes and her country-roads accent, she told stories and sang lullabies. Her busy, caretaker hands showed love by patting biscuits, stirring gravy and holding tight to her family. Her fingers needed no lesson to play piano and guitar, though sometimes she needed a second start to get the right chord. Ellen was full of dignity, beauty, and grace. She had the most musical “hello” on the other end of the telephone. Survivors include two daughters, Starlena (Herbert) O’Bryan of Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH and Cheryl (Greg) McCutcheon of Waterford, OH; two sons, Stan (Karen) DeWeese of Munson Twp., and Larry DeWeese of Claridon Twp.; grandchildren, Anne Blanchard, Ryan DeWeese, Joshua DeWeese, Jesse DeWeese, Rebecca Colonna, Jason O’Bryan, Shannon O’Bryan, Payton O’Bryan, Kelly Miller, Dawn Venham and Matthew McCutcheon; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Shirley Rogers, Joan (Dan) Hart, and Iva Naylor; and two brothers, Clinton (Jean) Smith and Ted (Ruth) Smith. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aden; brother, Harold Smith; sister, Donnie Clark; and brothers-in-law, George Naylor and Roy Rogers. Private Family Services will be held. Donations are suggested to the Hyper IGM Foundation, 215 W. 101st St., Suite 7B, NY, NY 10025 (www.hyperigm.org) in honor of her great-granddaughter. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020