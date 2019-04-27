Ellen Rae Smith, age 72, of Perry, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House. She was born August 11, 1946, in Andover, Ohio., the daughter of Arlington D. and Darle (Stillman) Smith.Ellen worked in the meat department at IGA in Perry for over 30 years. She enjoyed making crafts and sewing and was able to make a small income doing so. Ellen loved to visit her parents in Arizona and was instrumental in caring for her grandchildren.She is survived by daughter, Jaime (Lee) Lutes; son, James (Shelley) Kertcher; daughter, Lisa (Terrance) Burney; grandchildren: Clint, Kayleigh (Ricky), Brendon, James, Michael, Zachary, Kendra, Luke; step-daughter, Rachel (Ed) Kuehn; step-grandchildren: Eric, Evan and Ethan Kuehn; sister, Phyllis Allegretto.She was preceded in death by her parents.Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. in Madison. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Samara LaRusch Jenkins of Crestline United Methodist Church officiating. Final Resting Place will be Perry Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Suite #E, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary