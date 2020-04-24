|
Ellen S. Saari, age 97, of Fairport Harbor, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020.Born October 10, 1922 in Glouster, Ohio, she lived in Fairport Harbor for the past 76 years. She celebrated her finnish heritage, and was a dedicated, faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church.Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Saari; her son, Frederick Saari; her parents, Ella and Felix Lindholm; and her brother, Arnie Lindholm.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Eagle St., Fairport Harbor, OH 44077.Final resting place will be Zion Suomi Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fairport Harbor, OH.The family would like to express their gratitude to Mr. Verne Horton for his unwavering support and care of Ellen for the past eight years.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 25, 2020