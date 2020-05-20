"Together Again" Elmer F. Csaszar, age 93, of Chardon, OH, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born February 11, 1927, in Cleveland, OH. Elmer was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of GMI (General Motors Institute) and was a retired Industrial Engineer and Plant Supervisor for GM at the former Coit Rd. Assembly Plant. He had a great love of music from the 1940s and enjoyed following sports and played golf well into his late 80’s. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Annette; parents, Francis and Julia Csaszar; and sister, Lillian Bremer. Survivors include his children, Diane Csaszar, Karen Valentino and Russell (Jane) Csaszar; grandchildren, Michelle Keeper, Steven Yaeger, Marc (Jennifer) Yaeger, Thomas (Michelle) Valentino, Kristen (Rolando) Abad, Rachel, and Betsy Csaszar; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Devon, Madelyn, Piper, Cassidy and Everleigh; and his dear companion, Janet Dyer. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. A Private Family Niche Service will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Family requests contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Condolences can be made at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020.