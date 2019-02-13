|
Elmer William "Bill" Glause Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully into eternal life on February 4, 2019. He had been a resident of Ohio Living at Rockynol, Akron, for the last several years.He was born on July 16, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Elmer William Glause, Sr. and Gertrude (Huge) Glause.Bill was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, having served as a Military Police Officer in Panama from 1951 to 1953.He was employed in the steel industry as a metallurgist during his working career and was a pilot along with his brother, Robert, for the family steel manufacturing firm, The Champion Steel Company, in Orwell, Ohio.He loved the aviation world and his interest in everything connected with flying continued until the end of his life.He is survived by his son, Elmer William "Bill" (Pat) Glause III; son-in-law, William (Margaret, deceased) Kinnaird; grandchildren, Ian Kinnaird, Matthew Glause, and Saundra; great-granddaughter, Natalie; sister, Nancy (Ron) Crouse; brother, George (Darlene) Glause; and cousin, Barbara (Dave) Huge Homeier. Many nieces and nephews also survive Bill.Preceding him in death are his wife, Ruth (Urban) Glause; daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Kinnaird; brother, Robert Glause; his parents; and cousin, Ernest Huge.Memorial services for Bill will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Myrna and Hugh Porter Chapel at Rockynol, 1150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Kozak officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, South Euclid, Ohio.To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 330-867-4141).
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019