Eloise A. "Weezie" Kuhen, age 74, of Burton, passed away November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Rich; loving mother of Richard L. Jr. and Ray (Chrissy); precious grandmother of Hunter and Tanner; sister of Bob Bates (Carole) and Al Bates (Joyce); aunt to many nieces and nephews. Weezie had many loves. Doting on her grandkids at all of their sporting events was one of her favorites. She also loved her flowers and gardening. She had quite the “green thumb.” Holidays were a festive joy for her as she decorated everywhere. Halloween was her favorite as she loved dressing as a witch and handing out candy. She was a kind and gentle woman who was loved by all who knew her. During quieter times, she loved walking on the beach and absorbing the sun. She had a special love for dogs of all kinds and sizes. Memorial Service 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Helen’s Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, Ohio, where family will receive friends from 10:15 a.m. until time of service. Donations in Weezie’s memory suggested to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389 or Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Russell Twp., OH 44072. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019