Elsiana Victoria “Vicki” Callender, 89, of Mentor, passed away September 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Callender, Wendy (Michael) Spencer and Carla Brown; grandchildren, Mathew (Krysta Pesarchick) Spencer, Amanda (Kyle) Spencer -Short, Rebecca (Alexander) Pierpoint, Timothy Brown, Amy Brown, and Nathan Brown. Vicki was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Callender; parents, John and Fira (Radu) Eridon. Vicki was Mr. Hero and Morrow’s Nuts and Candy franchise owner and operator. She was an animal lover, and she loved her dogs and cats. Vicki celebrated her faith and participated in church activities whenever possible. She cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Boulevard, Eastlake, OH 44095. Her funeral service will follow immediately at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please meet at Knollwood Cemetery, 1678 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. for Vicki’s graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vicki’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Online tributes and condolences may be shared at monreal.com
