Elsie J. Ljubi (nee Zele), age 90, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Ljubi; loving mother of Nancy (husband Bruce) Junda, Susan (husband Robert) Gallagher, Charles deceased (wife Robin) and Thomas (wife Michele); cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 15; devoted daughter of the late Charles Zele and Mary (nee Vesel); sister of the late Dorothy Zele and Charles (wife Irene). Elsie was born in Cleveland on March 8, 1929 and died on December 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Euclid Central High School and attended Lakeland Community College where she studied accounting. Elsie worked in the Accounts Receivable Department at General Electric for many years. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed hosting family functions. Elsie was a talented seamstress and knitter, an avid reader and a great conversationalist. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, reading the newspaper, completing crossword puzzles and learning about history. Elsie treasured the memories of family camping trips and anytime her family could gather together for a meal. She will be deeply missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Elsie to Cleveland Clinic Hospice (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving). Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a burial at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019