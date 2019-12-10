Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home (DeJohn Flynn)
28890 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
(440) 944-8400
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Ljubi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie J. (Zele) Ljubi


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie J. (Zele) Ljubi Obituary
Elsie J. Ljubi (nee Zele), age 90, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Ljubi; loving mother of Nancy (husband Bruce) Junda, Susan (husband Robert) Gallagher, Charles deceased (wife Robin) and Thomas (wife Michele); cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 15; devoted daughter of the late Charles Zele and Mary (nee Vesel); sister of the late Dorothy Zele and Charles (wife Irene). Elsie was born in Cleveland on March 8, 1929 and died on December 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Euclid Central High School and attended Lakeland Community College where she studied accounting. Elsie worked in the Accounts Receivable Department at General Electric for many years. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed hosting family functions. Elsie was a talented seamstress and knitter, an avid reader and a great conversationalist. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, reading the newspaper, completing crossword puzzles and learning about history. Elsie treasured the memories of family camping trips and anytime her family could gather together for a meal. She will be deeply missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Elsie to Cleveland Clinic Hospice (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving). Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a burial at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -