|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Elsie L. (Ficker) Peterson share her passing, at age 82, on Sept. 2, 2019. Her loving family was at her side when she passed at Maplewood at Chardon. Elsie was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Sharon, Pa., the daughter of Orland and Edna Ficker. She and her family moved to Painesville when she was five, and she was a proud resident of the city for nearly 50 years. Elsie and her husband-to-be, Fred, met while they were freshmen at Miami (OH) University. Married on June 28, 1958, in Painesville, Fred and Elsie recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. In Painesville, the couple raised their children, Scott and Susan. Elsie received her Bachelor of Science in education from Miami and went on to teach physical education at Painesville City Schools. While at Miami, she was also an active member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend of many, Elsie loved spending time with her family and friends. Her house was open to all at the family's home at Lake Cardinal Estates in Rome Township. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and spending winter months in Marathon, Fla., with her husband and their friends. She was a long-time volunteer for Ducks Unlimited, the Western Reserve Junior Service League and PTA organizations for her children. She was also active as a board member and volunteer on numerous committees at Lake Cardinal Estates. A passionate Cleveland Browns fan, Elsie held season tickets from 1987 until the day she died. She loved watching her beloved Browns and following them even during the offseason. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred; children, Scott (Liz), of Chesterland, and Susan Rhodes, of Hopkington, Mass.; sister, Audrey Danzig, of Chardon; and five grandchildren, Eryn (Nick) Richards, Sean Peterson, Kierstyn Rhodes, Kenny Rhodes and Tyler Rhodes. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at Bass Lake Tavern in Chardon on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. A private interment will be at the North Cemetery in Rome Township, with Burr Funeral Home in Chardon handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or to the Cleveland Browns Charities. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Maplewood at Chardon for their loving care and support during Elsie's stay with them.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019