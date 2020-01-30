Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Elsie Pucci


1924 - 2020
Elsie Pucci Obituary
Elsie Pucci, 95, of Mentor, passed away, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home. She was born April 1, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Emilio and Irene Grassi. Her world was her family. She especially enjoyed cooking family favorites and sharing “secret” recipes with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which always brought a smile to her face. She treasured her family here at home, in Seattle, and her loved ones in Phoenix, Chicago, and New York. She leaves us with lasting memories that fill our world with joy and happiness. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia “Pat” (Dale) Murphy and Barbara (SeJohn) Emmons; grandchildren, Patrick (Kristen Barcheski) Murphy, Jennifer (Matthew) McMullen, Brian (Kristie) Boyle, Keith (Alyson) Boyle, and Matthew (Madeleine “Maddie”) Porter; great-grandchildren, Molly, Brady, Ana, Angel, Gwen, Luke, Sydney, Riley, Ellie, and Kendra; sister, Lorraine Anderson; many special nieces, nephews and other loving family members, including Harley, her four-legged companion. Preceding Elsie in death is her husband, Raymond Pucci. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, at a later date. Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
