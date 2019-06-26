|
|
Died on June 22, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was the loving father of Monica (Lawrence Sr.) McGurer, Sheila Fox and Maureen Williams; grandfather to Lawrence (Eden) McGurer Jr. And Megan (Eric) Cumberworth and great-grandfather to four; brother to Carol (Craig) Stentz and Jacqueline (Skip) Frank; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Lourita Battles Williams; and father, Robert Williams Sr.; brothers, Robert Jr., Thomas, Maynard, and Earl; and sister, Jean Ann Dunbar; brother-in-law, William Dunbar; and sister-in-law, Barbara Williams. A graveside memorial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Fairmont Rd., Russell on August 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in News-Herald on June 28, 2019