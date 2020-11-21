Emerson “Emo” R. Gorslene, Sr., age 92, passed away on November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Janet Gorslene (nee Hough); dearest father of Emerson Ray Gorslene Jr., Linda Lucha (Thomas) and Karen Poelking (Tony); loving grandfather of Anthony Gorslene, Kelly Ryan, Craig Chaikin, John “T.J.” and Kathleen Poelking; great-grandfather of five; dear brother of the late James, Judith Armour and Kenneth Gorslene; cherished friend and companion of the late Marie Parsons.Emo worked for over 40 years for the railroad. He was an avid fisherman and golfer and he loved to dance.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Emo to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Due to COVID-19, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com