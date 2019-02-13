Emery "Ed" H. Jones, age 96, of Geneva, passed away February 12, 2019 at The Sanctuary of Geneva. Emery was born July 5, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Edward H. Jones and Margaret (Brooks). On January 19, 1957, he married the love of his life, Leona (Olesinski), a marriage that lasted 56 years, until her death in 2012.Emery enjoyed sports and spending time with family and friends. Emery worked as an assembler at Trabon Engineering. After retirement, Emery volunteered his time at the Madison Senior Center. In addition, Emery worked several years for Meals on Wheels in Ashtabula County. Emery was a proud World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 through 1946 on the light cruiser USS Cleveland (CL-55), seeing action in both the North Atlantic and Pacific theaters. During its World War II service, the USS Cleveland earned a Navy Unit Commendation and received 13 battle stars. Every day Emery proudly wore his CL-55 Cleveland hat. He was a member of Madison Jay Wilson American Legion Post 112. Emery is survived by sisters, Delores (Goins) and Donna (Goins); and many beloved nieces and nephews.Emery was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leona; brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Theodore; sisters, Evelyn (Easton), Anita (Guedras), Betty (Sabo), Margaret (Church); and special animal friends, Daisy Mae and Bozo.We would like to extend a very special thank you and appreciation to everyone at The Sanctuary of Geneva for the loving and tender care they provided to Emery during his stay there. Words cannot express the happiness and comfort Emery felt while in their gracious hands. We would also like to thank Bella Care Hospice for all their help and kindness during his final days.Everyone who met Emery knew what a special man he was, and we are all greater for it. His bubbling personality, positive attitude, and sense of humor will be sorely missed. An outstanding man of the Greatest Generation has left us.Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva. A service in the Chapel Mausoleum will be held 11 a.m. Saturday February 16, 2019, at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary