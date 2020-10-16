Emily Loomis Roberts, age 73, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born May 15, 1947 to the late Emery and Emma Rigo.Emily spent most of her life in Lake County where she graduated from Riverside High School. Emily's hobbies included genealogy, to which she was able to trace the family tree back to the 1100's. One of her favorite things to do was laugh and have a good time with family. By far, the hobby Emily enjoyed the most was hoarding, though she preferred to call it "collecting." She always said, "You never know when there may be a shortage of these." Her family believes she may have been the cause of some of the shortages. Emily mastered reciting the alphabet backwards faster than she could forward. Sadly, she still hadn't capitalized on this skill at the time of her passing.She is preceded in death by her parents Emery and Emma, brother James and sister Carol. She leaves behind partner Steve Roberts, former husband Charles Loomis. Children Terry (Dawn) Loomis, Todd Loomis, Tara (Scott) Webster, Troy Loomis and Tanner Roberts. Grandchildren Carla (Nick) Rexing, Terry Loomis Jr., Brittany Loomis, Heather Loomis, Tori Loomis and Kelsey Lorello. Great grandchildren Paisley Loomis, Enzo Loomis and Kipton Loomis. Brother Mark Rigo and nephew Scott Rigo.Friends and family will be received on Sunday, October 18 from 2-4 at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Bill collectors need not show up, since she didn't leave us a dime. A gathering will follow from 5-8 at Longo's, 7314 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor.