|
|
Emma was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was born on October 18, 1998, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Charles E. Ringler and Jennifer R. Ringler (nee: Hamper). Emily, who was only 20 years old, was held by her mom and dad and surrounded by family in her childhood home in Leroy, Ohio, as she passed away on September 9, 2019. She fought valiantly during more than a year-long battle with osteosarcoma. Emily was a 2017 Riverside High School graduate and attended Ohio University, studying to be a nurse.Emily had a beautiful soul and unconditional love for everyone she met. She had a contagious smile that could light up a room, a wonderful sense of humor and ensured everyone around here had a wonderful time and truly lived each day to the fullest. From an early age, Emily made friends easily and was surrounded by a large group of amazing friends throughout her life. Ever since she was little, she loved sports, including gymnastics, volleyball and fastpitch and all genres of music and going to concerts. She adored animals and children and loved sunflowers and the beach. Family was the most important part of Emily’s life. She is survived by her parents; brother, Charlie Ringler; sister, Julia Ringler; grandparents, William and Rina Hamper (nee: Gagnon) and William and Doloras Ringler (nee: Haga); aunts and uncles, Angela Markowitz, Bill (Erna) Hamper, Kathy (Joe) Nicholas, Michelle (John) Hale, Joe (Tanja) Hamper, William (Barb) Ringler, Donna Ringler, Cathy (Neal) Farren, Mary (Dale) Vokurka; and countless cousins, second cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Chris Corbin (nee: Ringler). The Ringler family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Lisa Hackney and the entire team of providers at Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital for diligently and tirelessly caring for our sweet girl. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, OH. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. A luncheon will be provided afterwards at St. Mary’s Chardon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Memory of Emily Mai Ringler to Maria’s Field of Hope / Prayers for Maria. Donate: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PrayersfromMaria. Website: https://prayersfrommaria.org. Arrangements by Burr Funeral Home, Chardon. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com. Emily’s sweet, short life can be summarized by two words: "Pure Love."
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019