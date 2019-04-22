|
A celebration of the life of Emily R. (McConoughey) Borgsteadt, 80, of Willoughby, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Living Waters Church of God, 24951 North Lakeland Boulevard, Euclid. Bishop Thomas Owens will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Emily passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. Born April 8, 1939 in Cleveland, she was a longtime Lake County resident. She was an active member of the Living Waters Church of God and was a retired agent for the Norfolk-Western Railroad. Survivors are her daughters, Diane (John) Rodgers and Maria Zinner; grandchildren, Angela (Detric) Wilson, David (Christine) Heller, Brandon (Candice) Zinner, and Sean Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Isaac, Elijah, Dominic, Samantha, Madison, and Kaden; sisters, Merelyn LeBlanc and Carolyn Griffieth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mylon and Ruth (Bramley) McConoughey; and brother, Nathan McConoughey. Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens, following the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019