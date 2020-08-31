Emlie May “Sus” Sanderson, age 91, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1929, in Willoughby to the late Walter and Margaret (nee McGuirk) Hehr. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Sanderson, Jr.; and her two brothers, Walter of Euclid and William of Willoughby. Emlie was an avid gardener and was a founding member and past president of the Garfield Garden Club. She also was a member and past deaconess of Erieside Church on the Boulevard. Mrs. Sanderson enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, being with family and friends and spending time at the family cottage in Pennsylvania. Survivors are her children, William Bruce Sanderson, III and Susan M. (Mark) Husted, both of Mentor and David M. (Catherine) of Florence, S.C.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dr. Alexander D. Sanderson of San Diego, CA. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emlie’s name to Erieside Church on the Boulevard, 221 E. 320th Street, Willowick, OH 44095. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.