Emma H. Kovach, born May 4, 1926, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, at the age of 93, at the Continuing Health Nursing Home in Mentor, Ohio. Emma was a lifelong resident of Fairport Harbor, Ohio where she attended St. Anthony's School and Harding High School. She worked for 35 years in her beauty shop called "Emmy's Beauty Salon." She loved to travel and was always ready to go with family and friends. She was a fun-loving and adventurous person and was loved by all of her nieces and nephews. Emma is survived by her brother, John (Irene) Kovach; and her sisters, Margaret (Jack) Hietanen and Betty Ann (Arthur) Miller. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kovach. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church in Fairport Harbor on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020