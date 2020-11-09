On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Emma Marie Cirino, of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Guerino Cirino; mother of Anna Marie (Francis), the late Ginna, the late Nicholas (Deborah), Timothy (Mary), and Eugene; grandmother of Emmett and Alexa Ann; and sister of the late Mary Jane and Anita.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, in Wickliffe, OH, followed by entombment in the Holy Angels Mausoleum of the All-Souls Catholic Cemetery in Chardon, OH. Arrangements by Jakubs-Waite https://www.jakubs.com/
A larger Mass of Celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the charity of your choice
.