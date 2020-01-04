Home

Enola Maxine Willis Obituary
Enola Maxine Willis, age 93 of Mentor passed away Jan. 3, 2020 at Ivory House in Painesville. Born Oct. 31, 1926 in Rock Camp, WV to Evertt and Evelyn (nee: Miller) Chambers, she had been an area resident since 1959.Maxine worked in the Twisting Dept. for IRC making metal cording for the automobile tire industry. She married Robert Willis in 1946 and was an active member of East Heisley Church of God in Mentor.She is survived by her sister Glenna McFadden of Sarasota, FL; brother William (Dorothy) Chambers of Flushing, MI and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and siblings Alvin Chambers and Geneva Lane.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at East Heisley Church of God, 5544 E Heisley Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 with burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery.Friends may call from 4-7pm on Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
