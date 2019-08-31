|
Enrico Grazia age 80, beloved husband of the late Gorizia 'Cory' (nee Carmosino); loving father of Alberto 'Al' (wife Sue), Eugenia 'Gina' Rensi (husband Chris), Deacon Giovanni 'John' (wife Sue), Mario (wife Julie), and Carla Dunbrook (husband Joey); devoted grandfather of Nikki (Doug) Weick, Mike, and Mario, Paul (Melissa) Deutsch, Mike (Becca) Rensi, Dani Rensi (Andrew Farmwald), Jenna Deutsch (Ben Quallich), and Cory Deutsch, Emily, Hannah, Mathew, and Joey Grazia, Alex, Allison, and Sami Grazia, Max and Maddy Dunbrook, treasured great-grandfather of Ben and Jacob; cherished son of the late Alberto and Eugenia (nee Morelli) Grazia; dearest brother of Desiderata Babbini (Antonio, deceased), and the late Franco (Maria Rosaria); treasured brother-in-law of Tony (Pina) Carmosino, and the late Eva (Michele) Pecoraro, and Lucietta (Rosauro, deceased) Gatti; devoted uncle and great-uncle of many.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Enrico to Hospice of the Western Reserve PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH, 44192, or the Congregation of St. Joseph/St. Leonard Youth Retreat Center, 4076 Case Road, Avon, OH 44011.Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at St. Anselm Catholic Church. Entombment following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Enrico at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Thursday from 1-8 pm.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019